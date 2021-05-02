Perambur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

12. Perambur (पेराम्बुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Perambur is part of 2. Chennai North Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.55%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 90.33%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 3,15,884 eligible electors, of which 1,55,308 were male, 1,60,505 female and 71 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Perambur in 2021 is 1033.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,90,522 eligible electors, of which 1,44,055 were male, 1,46,423 female and 44 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,32,333 eligible electors, of which 1,16,711 were male, 1,15,622 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Perambur in 2016 was 59. In 2011, there were 56.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, P Vetrivel of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating N R Dhanapalan of DMK by a margin of 519 votes which was 0.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 42.39% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Soundararajan A of CPIM won in this seat defeating N.R.Dhanapalan of DMK by a margin of 17,423 votes which was 10.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 52.26% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 12. Perambur Assembly segment of Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Chennai North Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Chennai North Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 22 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 34 contestants and there were 20 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Perambur are: Suresh C (BSP), Shekar R D (DMK), Dhanapalan N R (AIADMK), Soosai M A (RPOIA), Sebastin J (SUCOIC), Ponnusamy A (MNM), Merlin Suganthi S (NTK), Lakshmi Narayanan E (AMMK), Udayakumar S (IND), Kadhiravan M (IND), Sathishkumar S (IND), Satheesh J (IND), Saravana Perumal R (IND), Selvaraj R (IND), Sekar P (IND), Parthipan P (IND), Prem Anand J (IND), Rajesh K (IND), Rajesh Kumar S (IND), Vasantha Kumar M (IND), Vinothkumar G (IND), Venkatesh L (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 63%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 65.01%, while it was 69.8% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 12. Perambur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 287. In 2011 there were 230 polling stations.

EXTENT:

12. Perambur constituency comprises of the following areas of Chennai district of Tamil Nadu: Chennai (M Corp.) (Part) Chennai (M Corp.) Ward No.1, 2 and 32 to 36.. It shares an inter-state border with Chennai.

The total area covered by Perambur is 12 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Perambur is: 13°07’44.4"N 80°15’24.5"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Perambur results.

