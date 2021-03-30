Peravoor Candidate List: Key Contests in Peravoor Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Peravoor Assembly constituency in Kannur district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Peravoor seat is part of the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Adv. Sunny Joseph of INC won from this seat beating Adv. Binoy Kurian of CPM by a margin of 7,989 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Adv.Sunny Joseph of INC won from this this constituency defeating K.K.Shailaja Teacher of CPM by a margin of 3,440 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kannur Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Peravoor Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Peravoor constituency are: Sakeer Hussain of CPI(M), Sunny Joseph of CONG, Smitha Jayamohan of BJP