Peravoor Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Adv Sunny Joseph of INC Leading

16. Peravoor (पेरवूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Kannur district of Kerala. It shares a border with Karnataka (Kodagu District). Peravoor is part of 2. Kannur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.04%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.41%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,77,249 eligible electors, of which 86,704 were male, 90,544 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Peravoor in 2021 is 1044.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,68,458 eligible electors, of which 82,565 were male, 85,893 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,45,983 eligible electors, of which 71,738 were male, 74,245 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Peravoor in 2016 was 868. In 2011, there were 546.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Adv. Sunny Joseph of INC won in this seat by defeating Adv. Binoy Kurian of CPIM by a margin of 7,989 votes which was 5.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.1% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Adv.Sunny Joseph of INC won in this seat defeating K.K.Shailaja Teacher of CPIM by a margin of 3,440 votes which was 2.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.07% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 16. Peravoor Assembly segment of Kannur Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Kannur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kannur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Peravoor are: K V Sakkeer Hussain (CPIM), Adv Sunny Joseph (INC), Smitha Jayamohan (BJP), A C Jalaluddeen (SDPOI), John Pallikkamalil (SDC), P K Saji (NLPA), Narayanakumar (IND), Sakkeer E K S/O Asiya (IND), Sakkeer Hussain S/O Hamsa (IND), Sunny Muthukulathel (IND), Sunny Vazhakkamalayil (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.07%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.05%, while it was 80.03% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 16. Peravoor constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 135. In 2011 there were 127 polling stations.

EXTENT:

16. Peravoor constituency comprises of the following areas of Kannur district of Kerala: Aralam, Ayyankunnu, Kanichar, Keezhur-Chavassery, Kelakam, Kottiyoor, Muzhakkunnu, Payam, and Peravoor Panchayats in Thalassery Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kannur.

The total area covered by Peravoor is 537 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Peravoor is: 11°57’45.4"N 75°45’52.9"E.

