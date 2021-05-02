Peravurani Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

177. Peravurani (पेरावुरानी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Peravurani is part of 30. Thanjavur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.59%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.72%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,20,128 eligible electors, of which 1,08,008 were male, 1,12,110 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Peravurani in 2021 is 1038.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,05,368 eligible electors, of which 1,01,404 were male, 1,03,963 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,73,298 eligible electors, of which 86,098 were male, 87,200 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Peravurani in 2016 was 9. In 2011, there were 25.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Govindarasu M of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Ashok Kumar N of DMK by a margin of 995 votes which was 0.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 45.65% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, C. Arunpandian of DMDK won in this seat defeating K. Mahendran of INC by a margin of 7,194 votes which was 5.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMDK had a vote share of 36.42% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 177. Peravurani Assembly segment of Thanjavur Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Thanjavur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Thanjavur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Peravurani are: Ashokkumar, N (DMK), Sivakumar, M (DMDK), Thirugnanasambandam, S V (AIADMK), Durairaj, G (BSP), Delipan, K (NTK), Pachamuthu, P (IJK), Elangovan, G (IND), Uthayakumar, U (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.02%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.85%, while it was 80.84% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 177. Peravurani constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 247. In 2011 there were 213 polling stations.

EXTENT:

177. Peravurani constituency comprises of the following areas of Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu: Peravurani Taluk Orathanadu Taluk (Part) Thaligaividuthi, Pandipalamavikadu, Vettuvakottai II, Vettuvakottai I, Senniaviduthy, Neivelivadapathy, Neiveli Thenpathy, Vengarai Periakottainadu, Vengarai Thippanvidudhi and Vengarai villages. Pattukkottai Taluk (Part) Nambivayal, Kollukkadu, Anandagopalapuram Vadapathi, Anandagopalapuram Thenpathi, Padirankottai Thenpathi, Padirankottai Vadapathi, Adambai North, Adambai South, Naduvikkottai, Kayavoor, Poovalur, Valuthalaivattam, Vattathikkottai Kollukkadu, Vattathikkottai U.Bimapuram, Edayathi North, Edayathi South, Sooriyanarayanapuram, Seruvaviduthi Vadapathi, Krishnapuram, Seruvaviduthi Thenpathi, Madathikkadu, Thuravikkadu, Punavasal West, Punavasal East, Kurichi, Neivaviduthi, Ananteswarapuram, Alivalam, Kondikulam, Manavayal, Thuvaramadai, Kalugapulikkadu, Pillankuli, Palathali, Ennaivayal, Eduthanivayal, Pannaivayal, Paingattuvayal, Kotthadivayal, Chokkanathapuram, Poovanam, Kattayankadu Ukkadai, Madampattavur, Ottankadu, Tiruchitrambalam West, Tiruchitrambalam East, Kalathur West, Kalathur East, Ottankadu Ukkadai, Naduvikurichi, Kattaiyankadu, Pukkarambai, Pallathur, Marudangavayal, Kullukkadu, Velivayal, Pudupattinam, Andikkadu, Ettivayal, Udayamudaiyan, Aladikkadu, Alaginayagipuram, Eralivayal, Karisavayal, Thandamaraikadu, Palliodiaivayal, Pudurivayal, Rendampulikadu, Alamathikkadu, Maravanvayal, Kallivayal and Sarabendrarajanpattinam villages. Alangudi Taluk (Part) *Kattathi village (*Although Kattathi village is in Pudukkottai Revenue District, it is physically and geographically located within the boundaries of 177.Peravurani A.C.). It shares an inter-state border with Thanjavur.

The total area covered by Peravurani is 607 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Peravurani is: 10°19’39.0"N 79°13’11.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Peravurani results.

