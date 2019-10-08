Perception of Party, Common Man's Issues First Priority, Says New UP Congress Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu
Ajay Kumar Lallu thanked Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi and said he would strive to take along all partymen to strengthen it in the state, where it has been relegated to the margins by the BJP.
File photo of Priyanka Gandhi with Ajay Kumar Lallu (right).
Lucknow: In his first reaction after being appointed as the Uttar Pradesh chief of the Congress, Ajay Kumar Lallu said his prime priority would be to change people's perception of the party by taking up issues concerning the common man.
"It would be my first priority to change people's perception of the party for which issues related to people will be raised in an effective manner both inside the Assembly as well as on the roads," he told PTI soon after announcement of his appointment.
He thanked Congress president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said he would strive to take along all partymen to strengthen it in the state, where it has been relegated to the margins by the BJP.
AICC Monday night announced Ajay as the new UPCC President and made Aradhana Misra 'Mona' as the leader of Congress Legislature Party, in his place.
AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, in a press release, also said 12 general secretaries and 24 secretaries were appointed too for the state.
Besides, an 18-member Advisory Council to general secretary and eight-member working group on strategy and planning, comprising senior leaders, has also been set up.
Lallu, a Vaishya by caste, represents Tamkuhi Raj Assembly constituency in Kushinagar while Aradhana Misra,a Brahmin, represents Rampur Khas seat of Pratapgarh.
Aradhana Misra is daughter of senior leader and former MP Pramod Tewari.
The new UPCC, having a younger look, has been handpicked by Priyanka Gandhi giving preference to leaders who had been working relentlessly at the grassroots level and were prominently seen in her programmes in the recent past, party insiders said.
The new committee is much smaller than the previous one which had 500 members, they said, adding 45 per cent representation has been given to people from the backward communities, 20 per cent to Dalits, 15per cent to Muslims and 20 per cent to upper castes.
Women have also got due representation, they added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saaho Actress Evelyn Sharma Gets Engaged to Her Australia-based Boyfriend
- Hardik Pandya Wore a Really Expensive Watch to Surgery and Time Stood Still on Twitter
- Instagram Testing 'Group Stories' Feature After Facebook Drops It
- Gianluigi Buffon Compares Messi to Federer and Says Ronaldo is Like Nadal
- Sanskari Much? Bengaluru Man Stops Woman in Shorts, Instructs Her to 'Follow Indian Rules'