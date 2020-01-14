Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Perfect Example of How Literate Need to be Educated, Says Meenakshi Lekhi on Nadella's CAA Remarks

After the BuzzFeed tweet quoting Nadella, Microsoft India issued a statement in which its CEO said every country will and should define its borders, protect national security and set immigration policy accordingly.

PTI

Updated:January 14, 2020, 2:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Perfect Example of How Literate Need to be Educated, Says Meenakshi Lekhi on Nadella's CAA Remarks
File photo of BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi.

New Delhi: Taking on Microsoft's Indian-born CEO Satya Nadella over his remarks on the Citizenship Amendment Act, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday said it is the "perfect example" of how the literate need to be educated.

Responding to a question by BuzzFeed on CAA, Nadella was quoted as saying that what is happening in the country is "sad" and "just bad".

Speaking to editors at a Microsoft event in New York, he also said he would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India create the next unicorn in India.

"How literate need to be educated! Perfect example," Lekhi said on Twitter in response, and also posted Nadella's statement issued by Microsoft India.

"Precise reason for CAA is to grant opportunities to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan & Afghanistan. How about granting these opportunities to Syrian Muslims instead of Yezidis in USA?" she went on to say.

After the BuzzFeed tweet quoting Nadella, Microsoft India issued a statement in which its CEO said every country will and should define its borders, protect national security and set immigration policy accordingly.

"And in democracies, that is something that the people and their governments will debate and define within those bounds," Nadella said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram