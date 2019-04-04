English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Perfect Example of Presstitute: VK Singh Fumes After Media 'Twists' His 'Army Traitor' Statement
The comment has drawn sharp reaction from people, who slammed VK Singh for using the derogatory word, and asked him to stick to his statement.
File photo of Union Minister VK Singh.
New Delhi: Hours after former Army chief VK Singh's 'traitor' statement went viral, the Union minister took to Twitter on Thursday to express his anger for "misquoting" him. Singh reminded the reporter that he had coined the word "presstitutes" for such scribes.
"BBC Hindi did exactly what I meant when I had coined the word presstitute. I have a record of what I had said. It seems that either the reporter was sleeping or he intentionally made a false statement by cutting and pasting my remark," he said, asking how much was the journalist paid to do this. Replying to Singh's tweet, BBC has posted the "uncut video" of the interview.
The comment has drawn sharp reaction from people, who slammed him for using the derogatory word, and asked him to stick to his statement.
Singh had courted controversy four years ago after he called the news media "presstitutes" when his statement — "visiting the Pakistan high commission was more exciting than evacuating Indians" from Yemen — made headlines.
The reason for Union minister's anger is his statement where he said that "anyone who calls the Indian Army 'Modi's army' is a traitor". Singh made the statement in reference to Yogi Adityanath's comment, which led the Election Commission to send him a notice to UP CM.
"If someone says that the Indian Army is Modi's army, then he is not only wrong but also a traitor to the country. India's Army belongs to the country, it does not belong to a political party," Singh was quoted as saying by the BBC.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader and UP CM Yogi Adityanath had said at a rally that while the Congress serves biryani to terrorists, Modiji's army responds with bombs and bullets.
The Union minister also advised fellow politicians against mixing armed forces with political work while addressing the people. "If you talk about India's military, talk about India’s military. Sometimes when we speak of political workers, we say Modi’s Army or BJP’s Army. There is a difference,” he was quoted as saying.
He added that those leaders who do such a thing, "don't even know what they have said".
The Election Commission of India has issued notice to Adityanath over his remarks referring to the Indian Army as "Modiji ki sena". The commission said that the speech was not in direct violation but had flouted the EC order, which asked parties to desist from "indulging in any political propaganda" involving activities of the defence forces.
The poll panel has asked UP CM to respond till 5 pm of April 5 regarding his statement.
@BBCHindi ने वही किया जिसके लिये मैंने presstitute शब्द दिया था । मैंने जो कहा वह मेरे पास रिकार्ड है । लगता है रिपोर्टर सो रहा था या उसने जान बूझ कर कट पेस्ट कर ग़लत बयान बनाया । वाल डन जुगल - कितना पैसा मिला ??— Chowkidar Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) April 4, 2019
The comment has drawn sharp reaction from people, who slammed him for using the derogatory word, and asked him to stick to his statement.
When u keep using "Presstitute", u should first remove the word General from ur name.— CA PARMINDER PAL SINGH (@PARMINDERSHRUTI) April 4, 2019
You are again going through Deja Vu General. U gave interview and then taking U Turn!— Dhiraj (@AAPlogical) April 4, 2019
Sir, your reported comment was absolutely right & was required. Don't look small by retracting this comment.— ashok kapahtia (@bagguji) April 4, 2019
It was @myogiadityanath mistake to call Army as Modi's Army. It is his duty to retract his comment as 'slip of tongue' not yours.
Politicising Army is in nobody's interest
