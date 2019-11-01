Perfect Example of Vendetta Politics, Says Ashok Gehlot After Meeting P Chidambaram in Tihar Jail

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday met senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in Tihar Jail and expressed hope that he would be out of jail soon.

Gehlot, who was accompanied by Chidambarm's son and Congress MP Karti, said the case was a "perfect example of vendetta politics". Chidambaram has been jailed in corruption and money laundering cases related to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval given to INX Media.

"Met former finance minister, P Chidambaram ji at Tihar Jail, along with his son Karti Chidambaram ji and enquired about his health and well-being," Gehlot told reporters.

"The judicial process is on. I am hopeful that he will get bail soon and will be out from jail. There is nothing in this case," he said.

Gehlot said Chidambaram has been put behind bars on the basis of a statement of a woman whose credentials are doubtful as she is accused of killing her own daughter.

"How can you depend on such a person with doubtful credentials. Chidambaram is writing against the government and is critical of its policies which is resulting in economic slowdown. But the government cannot tolerate this and has put him behind bars," he said, referring to jailed-media baron Indrani Mukerjea who has turned an approver in the INX Media corruption case registered by the CBI.

Gehlot also met Congress president Sonia Gandhi during the day and discussed issues pertaining to the state government and party organisation.

Earlier, the Congress president and former prime minister Manmohan Singh had met Chidambaram in Tihar Jail.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.