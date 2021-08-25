CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#NarayanRane
Home » News » Politics » 'Perforated Balloon, a Frog or Who is He?' Shiv Sena's Fiery Description of 'Not Normal' Narayan Rane
1-MIN READ

'Perforated Balloon, a Frog or Who is He?' Shiv Sena's Fiery Description of 'Not Normal' Narayan Rane

Narayan Rane started his political career while he was in his twenties. (Image: Twitter/ @MeNarayanRane)

Narayan Rane started his political career while he was in his twenties. (Image: Twitter/ @MeNarayanRane)

Shiv Sena was referring to Narayan Rane's statement on Tuesday where he said he's not a normal (ordinary) person.

Launching a scathing attack on Narayan Rane, Shiv Sena on Wednesday slammed the Union minister for his “gangster-like acts. They called him a “pierced balloon", a “frog" and asked further “who is he exactly. “Rane answered himself that he’s not a normal person," the Uddhav Thackeray-led party wrote.

Sena was referring to Rane’s statement on Tuesday where he warned media to verify the news on TV or else “face legal actions for news based on speculations". “Do you think I am a normal (ordinary) person," the Union minister added.

Rane’s statement at Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Raigad on Monday snowballed into a major controversy in Maharashtra, with Shiv Sena and its allies holding protests across the state. It also lead to two FIRs and three complaints against the minister in three different cities.

“It is a shame CM Uddhav Thackeray does not know the year of India’s Independence Day. During his address, CM leaned to his side to enquire about the year of Independence day. Had I been there, I would have given him a tight slap," Rane had said.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 25, 2021, 08:04 IST