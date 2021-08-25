'Perforated Balloon, a Frog or Who is He?' Shiv Sena's Fiery Description of 'Not Normal' Narayan Rane

Launching a scathing attack on Narayan Rane, Shiv Sena on Wednesday slammed the Union minister for his “gangster-like acts. They called him a “pierced balloon", a “frog" and asked further “who is he exactly. “Rane answered himself that he’s not a normal person," the Uddhav Thackeray-led party wrote.

Sena was referring to Rane’s statement on Tuesday where he warned media to verify the news on TV or else “face legal actions for news based on speculations". “Do you think I am a normal (ordinary) person," the Union minister added.

Rane’s statement at Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Raigad on Monday snowballed into a major controversy in Maharashtra, with Shiv Sena and its allies holding protests across the state. It also lead to two FIRs and three complaints against the minister in three different cities.

“It is a shame CM Uddhav Thackeray does not know the year of India’s Independence Day. During his address, CM leaned to his side to enquire about the year of Independence day. Had I been there, I would have given him a tight slap," Rane had said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here