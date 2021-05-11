Perform 'Yagna Chikitsa’ to Ward Off Covid-19 Third Wave: MP Minister Usha Thakur

Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Usha Thakur has came up with a bizarre suggestion where she has asked people to perform ‘Yagna Chikitsa’ to ward off third wave of Covid-19. The BJP MLA made the remark when she herself performed rituals in front of a statue at Indore airport to get rid of Covid-19 recently.

She said Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government was prepared and will overcome this coronavirus pandemic.

#IDR,Hon'ble Minister of Culture MP,Respected Usha Thakurji along with Airport Director prayed to Punya Shlok Ahilya Mata to reduce Covid Malady and save citizens of Indore #invoking God's blessings for citizens,Pradesh,Bharat Desh #Unite2FightCorona @IndoreTalk @aairedwr pic.twitter.com/8pFqSJAV8U— Airport Director Indore (@aaiidrairport) April 9, 2021

The minister also appealed people to perform ‘yagna’ (ritual burning) on May 10, 11, 12 and 13 at 10am to purify the environment. “Earlier, our ancestors used to perform ‘Yagna Chikitsa’ to eradicate pandemics," she said.

Thakur, who was recently criticised for not wearing a face mask during her visit to Devas to inaugurate a Covid-19 care centre, said those leading a vedic lifestyle will not be affected by the infection.

In March, Thakur had stressed the need for adopting Vedic lifestyle for protection against coronavirus, and claimed that ‘havan’ (ritual burning) of a cow dung cake can keep a house sanitised for 12 hours. She said that her advice may appear strange to people, but this tip to keep houses sanitised was not imaginary.

