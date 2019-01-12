English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Perhaps This Isn’t the Last Word’: Chidambaram on SP-BSP Alliance Snubbing Congress in UP
While most party leaders have cautiously maintained a studied silence, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said his party hoped there would be a rethink on the SP-BSP alliance for Uttar Pradesh.
File photo of P Chidambaram.
Varanasi: The Congress may have vowed to go it alone in Uttar Pradesh after the announcement of the Mayawati-Akhilesh Yadav alliance for the upcoming general elections, but the party is still hoping there will be a change of heart of the two major regional players.
