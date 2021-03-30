Perinthalmanna Candidate List: Key Contests in Perinthalmanna Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Perinthalmanna Assembly constituency in Malappuram district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Perinthalmanna seat is part of the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Manjalamkuzhi Ali of IUML won from this seat beating V.Sasikumar of CPM by a margin of 579 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Manjalamkuzhi Ali of MUL won from this this constituency defeating Sasikumar of CPM by a margin of 9,589 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Malappuram Parliamentary constituency IUML was ahead in the Perinthalmanna Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls IUML led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Perinthalmanna constituency are: K. P. Mustafa of Ind., Najeeb Kanthapuram of IUML, Suchithra Mattada of BJP