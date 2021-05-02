Perinthalmanna Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

38. Perinthalmanna (पेरिन्तल्मन्न), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Malappuram district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Perinthalmanna is part of 6. Malappuram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.43%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 93.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,17,959 eligible electors, of which 1,07,005 were male, 1,10,954 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Perinthalmanna in 2021 is 1037.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,94,976 eligible electors, of which 94,229 were male, 1,00,747 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,65,043 eligible electors, of which 78,666 were male, 86,376 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Perinthalmanna in 2016 was 68. In 2011, there were 44.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Manjalamkuzhi Ali of IUML won in this seat by defeating V.Sasikumar of CPIM by a margin of 579 votes which was 0.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IUML had a vote share of 46.89% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Manjalamkuzhi Ali of MUL won in this seat defeating Sasikumar of CPIM by a margin of 9,589 votes which was 7.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MUL had a vote share of 52.14% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IUML got the most votes in 38. Perinthalmanna Assembly segment of Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency. IUML won the Malappuram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IUML got the most votes this Assembly segment and IUML won the Malappuram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Perinthalmanna are: Najeeb Kanthapuram (IUML), Suchithra (BJP), Adv Abdul Afsal P T (IND), Najeeb Kutteeri (IND), Musthafa S/O Muhammed (IND), Musthafa P K S/O Saidalavi (IND), Muhammed Musthafa K P (IND), K P M Musthafa S/O Muhammedali Haji (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.73%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 77.67%, while it was 81.58% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 38. Perinthalmanna constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 157. In 2011 there were 144 polling stations.

EXTENT:

38. Perinthalmanna constituency comprises of the following areas of Malappuram district of Kerala: Perinthalmanna Municipality and Aliparamba, Elamkulam, Pulamanthole, Thazhekode, Vettathur and Melattur Panchayats in Perinthalmanna Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Malappuram.

The total area covered by Perinthalmanna is 220 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Perinthalmanna is: 10°57’49.3"N 76°15’37.4"E.

