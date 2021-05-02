Periyakulam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

199. Periyakulam (पेरियाकुलम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Theni district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Periyakulam is part of 33. Theni Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.78%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.62%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,84,617 eligible electors, of which 1,39,508 were male, 1,45,004 female and 105 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Periyakulam in 2021 is 1039.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,57,555 eligible electors, of which 1,27,125 were male, 1,30,352 female and 78 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,03,131 eligible electors, of which 1,01,644 were male, 1,01,487 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Periyakulam in 2016 was 152. In 2011, there were 1,230.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Kathirkamu.K of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Anbazhagan of DMK by a margin of 14,350 votes which was 7.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 46.94% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Laser.A of CPIM won in this seat defeating Anbazhagan.V of DMK by a margin of 5,641 votes which was 3.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 47.86% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 199. Periyakulam Assembly segment of Theni Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Theni Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and AIADMK won the Theni Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 20 contestants and there were 14 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Periyakulam are: K S Saravanakumaar (DMK), M Murugan (AIADMK), Dr K Kathirkamu (AMMK), S Chinnamuthu (MIPA), S Pandiyarajan (MNM), A Murugesan (SUCOIC), Vimala (NTK), Madhu Bharathi (IND), C Mayazhaku (IND), Murugan (IND), M Muniyappan (IND), M Muneeswaran (IND), A C Mohan Raj B P T , (IND), P Ramaiya (IND), M Rajendran (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 69.94%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 75.06%, while it was 78.91% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 199. Periyakulam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 282. In 2011 there were 231 polling stations.

EXTENT:

199. Periyakulam constituency comprises of the following areas of Theni district of Tamil Nadu: Periyakulam Taluk Theni Taluk (Part) Unjampatty village. Theni Allinagaram (M).. It shares an inter-state border with Theni.

The total area covered by Periyakulam is 449 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Periyakulam is: 10°06’34.6"N 77°34’41.5"E.

