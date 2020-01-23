Periyar's Social Reform Enabled Rajinikanth's Daughter's Second Marriage: Tamil Nadu Minister

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister for Co-operation, Sellur K Raju, said on Friday that the social reforms triggered by Dravida Kazhagam (DK) founder EV Ramaswamy, popularly known as Periyar, enabled the remarriage of Rajinikanth's daughter.

Raju was responding to reporters in Madurai on the controversy over actor Rajinikanth's recent comments at the 50th anniversary function of Tamil magazine "Thuglak" about a rally in Salem in Tamil Nadu led by Periyar in 1971.

"Rajini is being misguided by somebody. His daughter has got married for a second time. The change was due to Periyar. Would they have accepted earlier based on their religion," Raju asked.

At the Thuglak function, Rajinikanth had said that "in 1971, naked images of Lord Rama and Sita were allegedly displayed in a rally led by Periyar in Salem". He said that whatever happened in that rally was reported by the media at the time.

While the followers of the social activist, who started the 'self-respect movement' and founded DK, said that Rajinikanth's comments were an insult to Periyar, Raju turned his guns at the actor's family.

While some groups have demanded an apololgy from Rajinikanth, the actor has categorially refused to do so.

Speaking to reporters outside his residence recently, Rajinikanth showed some photocopies of media reports in support of his comments and said that he will not apologise.

The Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) has registered a complaint with the Coimbatore police against Rajinikanth for defaming the DK founder.

The DVK complained that Rajinikanth's statement was false and urged the police to file a case against him.

The DVK also threatened protests outside the theatres showing the actor's latest movie "Darbar" if he did not apologise.

The DK does not agree with Rajinikanth's statement that naked images of Lord Rama and Sita were allegedly displayed in a rally led by Periyar in Salem.

On the other hand, they agreed that the image of Lord Rama was beaten with a slipper that was allegedly thrown at the rally.

