Permission for 3 BJP Poll Ads Revoked for 'Personal Attacks' on Siddaramaiah

In the midst of a bitter election campaign in Karnataka, the state information department has withdrawn permission for the publication of three advertisements released by the BJP.The Congress party had on Thursday complained to the Election Commission against the BJP for the violation of the model code of conduct. The three advertisement were about the performance of the Siddaramaiah led Congress government in the last five years on law and order and other development parameters.Sources say, the permission to publish the advertisement has been revoked on the instructions of the Election Commission. The permission to telecast advertisements was given by the Commission on the condition that veracity of the claims made and information given would rest with the party putting them out.The three video clips of the duration 30, 35 and 50 seconds were to be telecast in Kannada channels till May 10. The state level pre-certification committee had earlier given permission to broadcast these TV advertisements.Congress MP Vivek Tankha briefed the media after meeting the EC. He said the advertisements put out by BJP on print and visual media were obnoxious and contained personal attacks. HE said the ads will be taken down from visual and print media.