Permission for Gatherings, Distancing: Gujarat Issues SOPs for Assembly Bypolls Amid Coronavirus

The Gujarat home department has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to be followed during the upcoming by-elections for 8 Assembly seats, in view of the corona pandemic.

The home department issued the guidelines to be followed while campaigning for the by-elections slated to be held on November 3.

Political parties will have to get prior permission from the district magistrate or police to campaign and hold public gatherings, while following the SOPs. The enclosed places where such events will be held can be filled up to 50% of capacity with a maximum of 200 persons.

In open spaces only one hundred persons will be allowed, while maintaining a physical distance of 6 feet and ensuring availability of masks, thermal scanning, hand wash, sanitizer etc.

A maximum of 7 chairs will be allowed (no sofa) on the dais. If the dais is large then 2 rows of chairs for 14 people (7 + 7) will be allowed. For this, prior approval from the authorities will have to be taken through an application where the date, time, place and expected number of participants will have to be specified.

For door to door campaigning, a maximum of 5 persons (including the candidate) will be allowed. For road shows and rallies, a specific distance will have to be kept after five vehicles and 30 minutes time gap shall have to be maintained between two convoys of vehicles.

For an election meeting, the district election officer will identify open spaces beforehand. Signages for maintaining social distancing will have to be placed. The district election officer and the superintendent of police will monitor the number of people attending the rally.