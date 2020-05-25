'Permit Only Bonafide Migrants from Other States': Raj Thackeray Hits Out at UP CM's Stand on Workers

Mumbai: A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that states will have to ask permission from the UP government if they want migrants to return, MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Monday said workers will have to seek the consent of the Maharashtra government if they wanted to work here.

The Maharashtra government needs to take such things seriously, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief and the cousin of CM Uddhav Thackeray said.

Angered that migrant workers were "not properly taken care of" by several state governments during the coronavirus lockdown, Adityanath on Sunday said any state that wants migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh to return must ask permission from the UP government and needs to take care of their socio-legal- monetary rights.

Responding to CM Adityanath's statement, Raj Thackeray said, "If Yogi Adityanath is stressing on seeking permission to employ UP residents, they will have to take permission of Maharashtra government to work here."



"The Maharashtra government needs to take such things seriously. Any worker coming here to work should get duly registered with the government as well as local police. These workers should submit their documents and photographs as well, he said in a statement.

The government needs to undertake such an exercise diligently, he added.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant also criticised UP chief minister's statement and said that CM Adityanath "lacked the vision to improve Uttar Pradesh" and was engaging in "petty politics"

"He doesn't have the guts or vision to improve UP so much that the people there need not have to migrate for work. He only can indulge in petty politics. Now we demand that all those poor migrants who left Maharashtra be taken care of by UP govt. UP govt is making their life hell," Sawant wrote on Twitter.

Sawant added that nobody needed permission to work anywhere in the country.

"Migrant workers are human first and also citizens of this country. Nobody needs to take permission for working anywhere in this country. @myogiadityanath has been the most incompetent & heartless CM in the country & is proving to be the enemy of people from his own state," he further said.

(With inputs from PTI)