Person With One Foreign Parent Can't be True Nationalist, Says Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur on Rahul Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bhopal Pragya Thakur on Sunday said Rahul Gandhi cannot be a true nationalist as one of his parents is an Italian.

Hitting out at the opposition leader for frequently questioning the government’s stand, Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, said, “Chanakya had said only son of the soil can safeguard this motherland and not the one who is born from a foreigner woman.... You can’t expect nationalism from people who possess dual citizenship.”

The Bhopal MP said the country is absolutely safe under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah.

Soon after, Congress leader Jitu Patwari hit back at the MP saying a follower of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse cannot be a patriot. “No patriot could be a terrorist. None of the Godse follower could be a patriot,” Patwari wrote on Twitter.

Thakur had created a controversy in Parliament last year when she had referred to Godse as a "deshbhakt" (patriot) during a debate in the Lok Sabha, triggering a protest by opposition members.

Speaking at the inaugural of a photo exhibition put up in the memory of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee in Bhopal on Sunday, Thakur further said that several countries, including China, had broken away from India in the past. “Such countries resort to deceit and one who wins in this fashion is called a criminal,” she said.

Regarding the death of 20 Indian soldiers in clashes with the Chinese army, Thakur said no one can defeat the valour of the country.