Person-to-person Marking, Vote Consolidation: BJP's Detailed Strategy Led to Home Run In Assam

In another successful run for Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the ruling BJP-led alliance in the state won all the five assembly constituencies. Sources in the BJP told CNN News18 that a detailed strategy was planned by the state unit to win this election. Booth level management and person-to-person marking was done to make sure that each vote was accounted for.

What also helped the BJP was the fact that there was a division of minority votes between AIUDF and Congress. Another important aspect was that BODO leader Pramod Boro campaigned extensively for the seats resulting in consolidation of the Bodo votes and the Assamese votes, which proved to be critical.

BJP’s Phani Talukdar, Rupjyoti Kurmi and Sushanta Borgohain retained their respective Bhabanipur, Mariani and Thowra seats which they had won in the assembly elections held earlier this year on tickets given by other parties but resigned after joining the saffron party. Talukdar is the solo Hindu MP who jumped ship from Badrudin Ajmal party AIUDF, whereas the other two joined from Congress.

BJP ally UPPL’s candidates Jiron Basumatary and Jolen Daimary contesting from Gossaigaon and Tamulpur seats respectively were vacancies created due to the death of sitting MLAs in the two seats of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). Taluqdar had resigned from AIUDF and as an MLA in September this year seeing his decision what is largely in the interest of his constitueny.

Both the elections for Bhabanipur and Gossaigaon have been very interesting elections for the saffron party as in both cases the electorate has a substantial minority population.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reportedly did not divert the attention to anything except that the focus of the government would be on development.

The chief minister said in several rallies that their focus would not be to ask certain communities to vote for them, irrespective of which PM Modi and the Assam government was committed to work for the cause of the people.

BJP’s ally United Peoples’ Party Liberal (UPPL) candidate won by a handsome margin in Gossaigaon. Jiron Basumatary, Rupjyoti Kurmi in Mariani bypoll won by 40104 votes. Phanidar Talukdar won in Bhabanipur bypoll by 25641 votes. Sushanta Borgohain won the Thowra Assembly by-election by 30561 votes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.