Personal Attacks Between Congress, BJP Leaders Escalate Ahead of Madhya Pradesh By-elections

As the Madhya Pradesh by-polls are inching closer, personal and political attacks between BJP and Congress leaders have escalated. VD Sharma, president of BJP's state unit, on Friday lambasted on senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for calling Batla House encounter "fake" and questioning the 2016's surgical strikes against terrorist camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir by the Indian Army.

Stepping up his attack on Singh, Sharma called him a "biggest traitor". "Digvijaya Singh aaj ka sabse bada Jaichand hai (Digvijaya Singh is the biggest traitor of present times)," the BJP leader said.

Recently, Kisan Congress state head Dinesh Gurjar had stoked a major controversy while calling Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan "Bhukha-Nanga", further stating that he comes from a poor background. The BJP took a strong objection to this remark and also complained to the Election Commission, which directed an FIR to be filed against Gurjar.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and state forest minister Vijay Shah, who often stoke controversy for his off the cuff remarks, likened senior Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh's former chief minister Kamal Nath with "Kadaknath", a kind of black fowl found in Malwa-Nimar region.

Moreover, Shah recalled about mass exodus of MLAs from Congress party and said that Madhya Pradesh had seen a "mandi (market) of MLAs where every horse and donkey were sold".

Earlier, Kamal Nath had said that Shivraj Singh Chouhan is a "great actor, who always engage in theatrics in his political life". Nath had even advised Chouhan to go to Mumbai as he could beat actors like Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan.

When political allegations and such loose comments were flying around, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya also joined in on Wednesday to launch an attack on Opposition and called Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath "Chunnu-Munnu". This is not the first time that Vijaywargiya has made such a remark. Earlier, he dubbed Kamal Nath as "Kapat Nath".

Retorting to this, senior Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma said, "If you try spitting at those who have a bigger stature than you, you will end up spitting at yourself,". He further claimed that Vijayvargiya used to engage in "witchcraft and dreamt of becoming Chief Minister", but "Look! where the BJP has thrown him."

Not only this, BJP MP from Dewas, Mahendra Solanki had recently accused the Congress of "torturing" late Agar MLA Manohar Untwal which led to his demise.

A Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Mohan Yadav had once said, "Hum vo log hain ki koi bura karega to ghar se nikal layenge aur zameen me gaad denge (We are the ones that if anybody harms us, we will bring the one out of his home and would bury him in the ground)."

Political rivalry has been bitter between the BJP and Congress since long but after the Congress government-led by Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh was ousted from power in unceremonious manner, the bitterness has surged between the mainstream political rivals.