Personal Letters From KCR to Beneficiaries of His Schemes is TRS's Latest Plan to Woo Voters

In an attempt to reach out to voters, Telangana caretaker chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will send letters to people of the state ahead of the December elections.The letters, each of them with KCR’s signature, will be sent across the state to people availing schemes of the Telangana government, sources told News18.The idea is to keep the party’s vote bank intact by reminding people of the schemes floated under four years of KCR’s rule, and to ask voters for their support this time too, they added.With over 400 schemes and about 1.5 crore beneficiaries, the ruling party has been able to gain a significant hold in the state.A few of the recent schemes such as ‘Rythu Bandhu’ and round-the-clock free power supply for agricultural sector had earned the party goodwill among farmers.Under the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ scheme, a farmer who owns land would be paid Rs 4,000 rupees per acre in both rabi and kharif seasons. As per a rough estimate, there are about 54 lakh farmers who are eligible for this scheme.Apart from these, insurance schemes and ‘KCR Kits’ – providing 12,000 rupees to a pregnant woman- have also been a hit in the state. Besides, about 58.6 lakh people have been benefitting through various other schemes, according to TRS MP K Keshav Rao.However, the opposition has pointed out promises made by the chief minister during last elections that still remain unfulfilled.“I want to ask him about the 22 lakh double-bedroom houses that were promised and not even 10,000 were built. He should write letters to them that he is incompetent. There are 30 lakh unemployed people – he should write letters to them that he failed to bring an unemployment policy,” Sravan Dasoju, Telangana Congress Pradesh Committee spokesperson told News18.Although the initial plan was to send these letters personally, to every household, through party leaders who are campaigning, the team later decided to send it through a courier.As the state moves closer to the polls, the ruling party has been campaigning on full swing.It has not been a smooth ride for the party. In several instances, the ruling party leaders where mobbed, gheraoed and sent away from the villages while on campaign. A few of the villages have even decided to boycott elections due to lack of infrastructure developments and unfulfilled promises made by the local leaders.However, the party is hopeful that the KCR brand magic would help retain the vote bank.On the other hand, the opposition has also been beefing up their game to highlight the ‘anti-incumbency’ of the Chief Minister. The opposition parties in the state are working on a pre-poll alliance to galvanise the anti-KCR momentum in Telangana.