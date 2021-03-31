Perumbavoor Candidate List: Key Contests in Perumbavoor Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Perumbavoor Assembly constituency in Ernakulam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Perumbavoor seat is part of the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Adv. Eldhose Kunnappilly of INC won from this seat beating Saju Paul of CPM by a margin of 7,088 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Saju Paul of CPM won from this this constituency defeating Adv.Jaison Joseph of INC by a margin of 3,382 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Chalakudy Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Perumbavoor Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls IND led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Perumbavoor constituency are: Babu Joseph of KC(M), Eldhose Kunnappilly of CONG, T.P. Sindhu Mol of BJP