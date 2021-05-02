Perumbavoor Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

74. Perumbavoor (पेरंबवूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Ernakulam district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Perumbavoor is part of 11. Chalakudy Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.68%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,84,514 eligible electors, of which 91,227 were male, 93,286 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Perumbavoor in 2021 is 1023.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,72,965 eligible electors, of which 85,781 were male, 87,184 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,54,432 eligible electors, of which 78,168 were male, 76,264 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Perumbavoor in 2016 was 215. In 2011, there were 149.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Adv. Eldhose Kunnappilly of INC won in this seat by defeating Saju Paul of CPIM by a margin of 7,088 votes which was 4.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.11% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Saju Paul of CPIM won in this seat defeating Adv.Jaison Joseph of INC by a margin of 3,382 votes which was 2.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 47.42% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 74. Perumbavoor Assembly segment of Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency. IND won the Chalakudy Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Chalakudy Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Perumbavoor are: Adv Eldose P Kunnapillil (INC), Babu Joseph Perumbavoor (KCM), Adv T P Sindhumol (BJP), Ajmal K Mujeeb (SDPOI), Arshad K M (WPOI), Chithra Sukumaran (T20PA), Babu Joseph Irumala (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.33%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.26%, while it was 81.42% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 74. Perumbavoor constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 156. In 2011 there were 153 polling stations.

EXTENT:

74. Perumbavoor constituency comprises of the following areas of Ernakulam district of Kerala: Perumbavoor Municipality and Asamannoor, Koovappady, Mudakkuzha, Okkal, Rayamangalam, Vengola and Vengoor Panchayats in Kunnathunad Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Ernakulam.

The total area covered by Perumbavoor is 234 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Perumbavoor is: 10°07’32.5"N 76°31’06.6"E.

