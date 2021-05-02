Perundurai Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

103. Perundurai (पेरुन्दुरई), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Erode district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Perundurai is part of 18. Tiruppur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.86%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.96%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,27,870 eligible electors, of which 1,10,548 were male, 1,17,316 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Perundurai in 2021 is 1061.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,12,885 eligible electors, of which 1,04,419 were male, 1,08,466 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,78,259 eligible electors, of which 90,011 were male, 88,248 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Perundurai in 2016 was 28. In 2011, there were 28.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Venkatachalam.N.D of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Samy.K.P (A) Mohanasundaram.P of DMK by a margin of 12,771 votes which was 7.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 44.05% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Venkatachalam.N.D of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Kkc Balu of KNMK by a margin of 42,167 votes which was 28.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 60.15% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPI got the most votes in 103. Perundurai Assembly segment of Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Tiruppur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and CPI won the Tiruppur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 25 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 22 contestants and there were 15 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Perundurai are: Kulandaivel, P R (DMDK), Kkc Balu (DMK), Thambi, M (BSP), Jayakumar, S (AIADMK), Dhakshinamurthi, K S (DMSK), Nandhakumar, C K (MNM), Prabakaran, D (AIJMK), Ramesh, M (NKMK), Loganathan, C (NTK), Velusamy, P (APTADMK), Karthi, M (IND), Krishnan, S (IND), Gopalakrishnan, J (IND), Shankarsamy (IND), Sathishkumar, N (IND), Sampath Kumar, K (IND), Devendaramanickam, S R (IND), Thoppu Venkatachalam Alias N D Venkatachalam (IND), Balasubramani, V M (IND), Balamurugan, M (IND), Myilsamy, M (IND), Venkatachalam, K (IND), Venkadachalam, P R (IND), Jeeva, N (IND), Jothimurugan, P (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 82.6%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.62%, while it was 83.98% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 103. Perundurai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 246. In 2011 there were 211 polling stations.

EXTENT:

103. Perundurai constituency comprises of the following areas of Erode district of Tamil Nadu: Perundurai Taluk (Part) Pudupalayam, Mettupalayam, Nalligoundanpalayam, Komaragoundanpalayam, Kurichi, Nettichipalayam, Setti Kuttai, Valayapalayam, Ganapathipalayam, Thoranavavi, Madathupalayam, Vettaiankinaru, Sungakarampalayam, Thingalur, Karukkapalayam, Nichampalayam, Pandiampalayam, Singanallur, Olapalayam, Mullampatti, Kandampalayam, Periyavilamalai, Sinnavilamalai, Thiruvachi, Poovampalayam, Palakarai, Chinnamallanpalayam, Nimittipalayam, Unjapalayam, Kallakulam, Sellappampalayam, Talayampalayam, Polanaickampalayam, Karandipalayam, Pappampalayam, Chinnavirasangili, Periyaveerasangili, Velliravalli, Sinniampalayam, Velampalayam, Navakkadu, Karumanchirai, Kammalakuttai, Edayapalayam, Chinnagoundanvalasu, Vattalapathy, Velliampathy, Sundakkampalayam, Virumandampalayam, Muthampalayam, Chengappalli, Thenmugam Kangayapalayam, Vadamugam Kangayapalayam, Sengalipalayam, Kavuthampalayam, Erumaikkarampalayam, Koonampatti, Attavanai Pallagoundanpalayam, Mukasipallagoundanpalayam, Marappanaickampalayam, Moongilpalayam, Mettupudur, Ayegoundanpalayam, Seenapuram, Thuduppathi, Sullipalayam, Pattackaranpalayam, Kullampalayam, Ponmudi, Ingur, Kambiliampatti, Varapalayam, Kongampalayam, Nadupatti, Puthur Pallapalayam, Punjaithalavaipalayam, Reddipalayam, Vadugapalayam, Kavandampalayam, Morattupalayam, Agraharaperiapalayam, Sircar Periapalayam, Anaipalayam, Pallavarayanpalayam, Agrahara Kathaganni, Ichipalayam, Sircar Kathaganni, Sirukkalanchi, Kuthampalayam, Voipadi and Chennimalai villages. Pethampalayam (TP), Pallapalayam (TP), Kanjikoil (TP), Karumandi, Chellipalayam (TP), Nallampatti (TP), Kunnathur (TP), Vijayapuri (CT), Perundurai (TP) and Uthukuli (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Erode.

The total area covered by Perundurai is 599 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Perundurai is: 11°14’53.9"N 77°30’05.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Perundurai results.

