: Kerala Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran has claimed that the BJP and Sangh parivar were behind the legal battle that eventually led to the judgment in favour of women's entry in Sabarimala temple.The minister took to Facebook to post pictures of advocate Prerna Kumari, one of the five petitioners in the Supreme Court who had sought women entry in Sabarimala, to show her allegiance to the BJP.In the photographs he shared, Kumari could be seen at BJP events holding a party flag. He further claimed that she was a member of the Supreme Court unit of the BJP’s legal cell.He also shared screenshots of her Twitter account, where she has prefixed 'Chowkidar’ to her name to show support to the BJP’s ‘Main bhi Chowkidar’ campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.The handle also states that she is the official spokesperson of the Purvanchal Morcha of the BJP.Surendran said Kummanam Rajasekharan and P S Sreedharan Pillai must show the decency to admit that the court petition was filed by the BJP, and called the whole thing a ploy to create unrest in the state.The post comes as an embarrassment for the BJP as it has been leading the protests against the SC order allowing women of menstrual age to enter the Lord Ayappa shrine. Even on Thursday, Pillai had stated that the party would make the women entry a poll issue in the state.“Prerna Kumari had sent a notice to me through an SC advocate for my speech stating that she was a BJP activist. However, she did not file a case. She is a BJP leader from Delhi and is the secretary of the BJP’s legal cell in the SC. She is also the spokesperson of a Purvanchal Morcha,” Kadakampally wrote on his facebook page.​