Petrol Prices Rose by 112% During 10 Years of UPA but Only 13% Under 4 Years of NDA, Says BJP Citing Data

The Congress party launched a massive agitation on Monday to protest against rising fuel prices but the Narendra Modi government has hit back at the former by furnishing figures from May 2004, when the UPA first came to power, comparing the hike in fuel prices in the UPA and NDA eras.According to data from government sources, petrol prices in Delhi increased by 112% during 10 years of UPA rule but increased only 13% in the four years of NDA rule. Diesel, too, saw a steep hike during the UPA years with an increase of 160% compared to 28% under the NDA.As of May 16, 2004, the day UPA I came to power, petrol prices were Rs 33.71 per litre in the national capital. By May 16, 2009, the day UPA II assumed office, the prices had risen to Rs 40.62 per litre. This was an increase of 20.5% during the UPA I years. Diesel saw a steeper hike between 2004 and 2009, going from Rs 21.74 per litre to Rs 30.86 per litre, a percentage increase of 42%.However, it was during the UPA II years that the real damage was done to fuel prices. On May 16, 2009, petrol prices in Delhi were at Rs 40.62 per litre. On May 16, 2014, when the UPA ceded office to the NDA, the price of petrol in Delhi was Rs 71.41 per litre. This was a hike of 75.8% over 5 years and 112% over 10 years. Diesel, too, saw a big jump with prices rising from Rs 30.86 per litre to Rs 56.71 per litre. This was a hike of 83.7% over 5 years and 160% over 10 years.In contrast, petrol prices have gone up from Rs 71.41 per litre on May 16, 2014 to Rs 80.73 per litre on September 10, 2018, which was an increase of 13%. Diesel during the NDA’s time in power has gone up from Rs 56.71 per litre to Rs 72.83 per litre, an increase of 28%.In the national capital, Congress president Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and said that only 15-20 people are benefiting under BJP's regime. He accused the government of inciting hatred among countrymen."PM has shown path to capitalists and entrepreneurs, but has led farmers, women and youth towards darkness," Gandhi said.Earlier in the day, he visited Raj Ghat along with senior Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Ghulam Nabi Azad to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi before formally joining the protest.