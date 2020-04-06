PFI Says Will File Criminal Case Against BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje Over ‘Corona Jihad' Remark

Bengaluru: The Muslim political organisation Popular Front of India has decided to file a criminal lawsuit against BJP parliamentarian Shobha Karandlaje for her provocative statements against the Tablighi Jamaat.

PFI, at its meeting on Sunday, resolved to file a case against Karandlaje for her statement that the participants of Tablighi Jamat in Nizamuddin, Delhi, have "committed the evil deed of spreading corona and the smell of ‘Corona Jihad’ is being felt behind this.”

Saying that the use of the word ‘jihad’ was a conspiracy to stoke religious tension, PFI state secretary AK Ashraf said, "Our State Committee has decided to file the case. We have to discuss with our legal team how to go about this, under what sections, etc."

The PFI also issued a statement saying using the word jihad makes the entire community stand as accused, and not just those who attended the gathering in Delhi.

"Shobha Karandlaje has tried to disturb the communal sensitivity of the society even earlier with her provocative words. And a legal action was also taken against her for which she had obtained judicial bail. Once again, a criminal case will be filed against her," he said.

Karandlaje, the sitting MP from Udupi-Chikmagalur, has not reacted to the PFI’s decision so far.

The BJP MP had also said that the people who had failed to furnish details after attending the Nizamuddin event should be given life sentences. “When they fail to adhere to the law of the land, I feel there is a hidden agenda behind it,’’ she said.

Several social media posts with inflammatory accusations, verbal and visual, under the hashtag, #CoronaJihad, in the wake of cases of COVID-19 being linked to Tablighi Jamaat have also gone viral in the last few days.