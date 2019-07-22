Phagu Chauhan's Elevation to Governor's Post Comes as Surprise and Hope for Party Workers, Ends 'Congressi Culture'

Lucknow: The BJP’s move to send Phagu Chauhan UP MLA from Ghosi assembly seat as the new governor of Bihar has surprised many. The BJP’s far-sightedness to send Chauhan, who is from Lonia Community, to Bihar is seen as strategic move as the state goes to assembly elections next year. Lonia community which is in OBC (Other Backward Caste) category, is present in significant numbers in Bihar.

BJP with the elevation of Phagu Chauhan, is also trying to leave a message to party workers that if they perform, then they will be rewarded by the party on their performance. The selection of the governor also reveals an element of surprise in BJP’s decision. Sources in BJP said that even Phagu Chauhan was surprised after he got to know about his appointment as the new Bihar Governor.

Chuahan, a six-time MLA, shifted parties back and forth before settling with the BJP. He started his career with Dalit Mazdoor Kisan Party in 1985. Chauhan became an MLA in 1991 from Janta Dal. In the next assembly elections of 1996 and 2002 he was elected to the assembly on BJP ticket. In 2007 Phagu Chauhan shifted to BSP and won the election. He came back to the BJP in 2014 and contested the UP assembly election successfully on BJP ticket in 2017.

BJP Spokesperson Rakesh Tripathy suggests that there has been a change of trend after BJP came to power. He says, “There was a Congressi Culture in the Indian politics. Whoever remains close to the High Command was rewarded. Dynasty politics had become their way of politics.” However, citing the example of President Ram Nath Kovind, he adds that BJP has changed that forever as no one would have ever thought of a simple BJP worker becoming President one day. Tripathy believes that party workers are rewarded on the basis of their hard work and ability.

On being asked whether Phagu Chauhan’s elevation is being done to keep assembly elections in mind, Tripathy differs saying, “Our party never promotes anyone on the basis of their caste, however if the person hails from a backward community then definitely his confidence is boosted and is filled up with new energy.” Tripathy adds, Chauhan has been associated with the BJP for quite a long time, he went to other parties but he finally returned to BJP and worked hard for the assembly and Lok Sabha polls. Though Chauhan wasn’t awarded any ministerial berth in the state government still he continued to work for the party with full dedication, retorts Tripathy.