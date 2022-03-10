Phagwara Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates : AAP leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Phagwara seat in Punjab. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Jasvir Singh Garhi (BSP), Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal (INC), Joginder Singh Mann (AAP), Vijay Sampla (BJP), Kuldeep Singh Noor (SADASM), Jarnail Nangal (LIP), Khushi Ram (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 66.13%, which is -6.72% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Som Parkash of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Phagwara results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.29 Phagwara (फगवाड़ा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doaba region and Kapurthala district of Punjab. Phagwara is part of Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 38.29% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.07%, according the Census of India, 2011.

Advertisement

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 192867 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 91,439 were male and 1,01,418 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Phagwara in 2022 is: 1,109 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,78,370 eligible electors, of which 93,931 were male,84,433 female and 6 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,51,668 eligible electors, of which 79,782 were male, 71,886 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Phagwara in 2017 was 293. In 2012, there were 249 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Som Parkash of BJP won in this seat defeating Joginder Singh Mann of INC by a margin of 2,009 which was 1.55% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 35.02% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Som Parkash of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Balbir Kumar Sodhi of INC by a margin of 14,579 votes which was 12.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.96% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 29 Phagwara Assembly segment of the 5. Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. Jasbir Singh Gill (Dimpa) of INC won the Hoshiarpur Parliament seat defeating Bibi Jagir Kaur of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Hoshiarpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Phagwara are: Jasvir Singh Garhi (BSP), Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal (INC), Joginder Singh Mann (AAP), Vijay Sampla (BJP), Kuldeep Singh Noor (SADASM), Jarnail Nangal (LIP), Khushi Ram (IND).

Advertisement

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.13%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 72.85%, while it was 74.43% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Phagwara went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.29 Phagwara Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 212. In 2012, there were 186 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.29 Phagwara comprises of the following areas of Kapurthala district of Punjab: KCs Phagwara, Ranipur, Rihana Jattan and Phagwara (MCI and OG) of Phagwara Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Phagwara constituency, which are: Chabbewal, Banga, Phillaur, Jalandhar Cantt., Adampur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

Advertisement

The total area covered by Phagwara is approximately 291 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Phagwara is: 31°16’22.1"N 75°46’36.8"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Phagwara results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.