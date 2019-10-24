Phaltan Election Results 2019 Live Updates (फलटण): Dipak Pralhad Chavan of NCP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

255. Phaltan (फलटण), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Satara district of Maharashtra and is part of Madha Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.81% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.79%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.87%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,32,542 eligible electors, of which 1,71,938 were male, 1,60,603 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 981 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,06,204 eligible electors, of which 1,60,122 were male, 1,46,082 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 981 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,74,690.

Phaltan has an elector sex ratio of 934.08.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chavan Dipak Pralhad of NCP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 33568 votes which was 16.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 46.3% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Chavan Dipak Pralhad of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 39914 votes which was 26.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 46.93% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 255. Phaltan Assembly segment of Madha Lok Sabha constituency. Madha Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 21 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 58.72%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 65.53%, while it was 55.47 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -6.81%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 339 polling stations in 255. Phaltan constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 338.

Extent: 255. Phaltan constituency comprises of the following areas of Satara district of Maharashtra: Phaltan Tehsil, Koregaon Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle - Wathar Station.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Phaltan is: 17.9585 74.3655.

