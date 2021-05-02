Phansidewa Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

27. Phansidewa (फांसिदेवा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Darjeeling district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Nepal, Bangladesh, Bihar (Kishanganj District). Phansidewa is part of 4. Darjeeling Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Phansidewa in Darjeeling district of West Bengal is the only constituency that went to the polls in the current elections that shares a border with two countries - Bangladesh and Nepal.. Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 37.82%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.92%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,39,852 eligible electors, of which 1,21,576 were male, 1,18,274 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Phansidewa in 2021 is 973.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,06,362 eligible electors, of which 1,05,994 were male, 1,00,366 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,64,905 eligible electors, of which 86,365 were male, 78,542 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Phansidewa in 2016 was 256. In 2011, there were 144.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Sunil Chandra Tirkey of INC won in this seat by defeating Carolus Lakra of TMC by a margin of 7,074 votes which was 3.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.36% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sunil Chandra Tirkey of INC won in this seat defeating Kisku Chhotan of CPIM by a margin of 2,237 votes which was 1.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.55% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 27. Phansidewa Assembly segment of Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Darjeeling Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Darjeeling Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Phansidewa are: Karuna Ranjan Soren (BSP), Chhotan Kisku (TMC), Durga Murmu (BJP), Sunil Chandra Tirkey (INC), Amit Lakra (BTP), Bhola Tirki (SUCOIC), Sumanti Ekka (CPIMLL)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 86.02%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 87.91%, while it was 87.5% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 333 polling stations in 27. Phansidewa constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 239. In 2011 there were 200 polling stations.

EXTENT:

27. Phansidewa constituency comprises of the following areas of Darjeeling district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Phansidewa & 2. CDB Kharibari. It shares an inter-state border with Darjeeling.

The total area covered by Phansidewa is 442 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Phansidewa is: 26°34’56.3"N 88°15’43.9"E.

