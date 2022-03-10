Phephana Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Sangram Singh of SP Wins

Live election results updates of Phephana seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Vivek (VIP), Janardan Singh (IND), Shamim (IND), Santosh (IND), Upendra Tiwari (BJP), Jainendra (INC), Kamal Dev (BSP), Sangram Singh (SP), Avadhesh Verma (BJMP), Avalesh (JDU), Dinesh (RYMD), Pawan Prakash (JAP), Bhim (BSJAP), Mannu (NTP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 57.17%, which is 0.42% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Upendra Tiwari of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.360 Phephana (फेफाना) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Balia district of Uttar Pradesh. Phephana is part of Ballia Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.27% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.94%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,64,212 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,02,140 were male and 1,62,068 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Phephana in 2019 was: 802 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,38,269 eligible electors, of which 1,71,840 were male,1,43,053 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,05,631 eligible electors, of which 1,69,337 were male, 1,36,279 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Phephana in 2017 was 1,247. In 2012, there were 1,036 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Upendra Tiwari of BJP won in this seat defeating Ambika Choudhary of BSP by a margin of 17,897 which was 10.02% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 39.51% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Upendra Tiwari of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ambika Choudhary of SP by a margin of 7,387 votes which was 4.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 30.14% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 360 Phephana Assembly segment of the 72. Ballia Lok Sabha constituency. Virendra Singh of BJP won the Ballia Parliament seat defeating Sanatan Pandey of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ballia Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.17%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 56.75%, while it was 55.54% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Phephana went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.360 Phephana Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 321. In 2012, there were 317 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.360 Phephana comprises of the following areas of Balia district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Garwar, 2 Phephana, 3 Chit, 4 Sohaon and Chitbara Gaon Nagar Panchayat of 4 Ballia Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Phephana constituency, which are: Ballia Nagar, Bansdih, Sikanderpur, Rasara, Zahoorabad, Mohammadabad. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Buxar district of Bihar..

The total area covered by Phephana is approximately 302 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Phephana is: 25°39’16.2"N 84°01’03.4"E.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.