'Pherari Mon’: Babul Supriyo's Song in ‘Antaheen’ Rings True as TMC Entry Surprise Leaders

When film director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury of highly acclaimed movie ‘Pink’ roped in Babul Supriyo for playback singing in a Bengali movie ‘Antaheen’ (the endless wait) in 2009, the singer himself was not aware that his song ‘Pherari Mon’ (escaping mind) is actually going to define his political decisions in future.

Though Babul was not aware that he will make a foray into politics but he was certain that he is here to hit the headlines as a singer.

When the State BJP was making plans for by-polls on Saturday, around 3 pm, the All India Trinamool Congress announced Babul’s induction in the party through social media posts.

Minutes later, he along with Derek O’Brien addressed a press conference where the singer-cum-politician said: “It is an opportunity which I am accepting wholeheartedly.”

It sent ripples across the BJP camp and astonished many of his friends and political colleagues.

Going back to ‘Antaheen’, Rudranil Ghosh, who also acted in the movie and now with the BJP, felt uncanny resemblance in Babul’s character/decisions with the song ‘Pherari Mon’.

“I am not going to make any critical comments on his decision over joining TMC. But I have noticed that in the past he makes sudden and unexpected decisions. Even his close ones get surprised with his steps which he takes suddenly. Even today, he surprised everyone like ‘Pherari Mon’, which speaks about escaping mind,” said chairman of the BJP’s campaigning committee for Bhabanipur, Rudranil Ghosh.

In 2021, Rudranil joined BJP and contested from Bhawanipur Assembly constituency against TMC leader Sovandeb Chatterjee. He lost the seat by a margin of 28,719 votes.

Before joining the saffron brigade he was one of the close aides of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. In December 2020, he raised his voice against the TMC for not being able to work for people as Commissioner, Right to Public Service, under the state’s Consumer Affairs Department.

When contacted State BJP President, Dilip Ghosh, he said, “You have noticed…in the past too I don’t even feel like making any comment about him. Our party spokesperson has already given a statement and now let the Central leaders respond to his decision to join TMC.”

“Yes, I have seen ‘Antaheen’,” Ghosh laughed.

BJP Spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya hit out at Babul Supriyo and said ideally he should have resigned from the post of MP before joining the TMC.

“He was a central minister and he was given enough respect in the party. Recently, during a Cabinet reshuffle, many central leaders were replaced. Some were very much senior to him but he started posting grievances on social media. I think today he betrayed the people of Asansol, which he represents. He not only betrayed the confidence of people of his constituency but also he destroyed his own reputation and dignity,” Bhattacharya said.

BJP MP and actress Roopa Ganguly felt sad because Babul didn’t share his heart before joining TMC. “I have known him for many years. I was hurt by his decision. I have nothing to say. My friend went to TMC keeping all of his friends in the dark. I am sad.”

Former State BJP president, Rahul Sinha termed him as ‘power hungry and opportunist’.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “I think he was unhappy after he was dropped from PM Narendra Modi’s Cabinet during the reshuffle (on July 7). It is his personal decision and I have nothing to say.”

CPI-M leader Sujan Chakraborty defines Babul Supriyo as a perfect example of a person who cannot stay without power and chair. “Such people don’t have any ideology. They only want power. This is not good in a democratic society,” he added.

