Phillaur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: INC leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Phillaur seat in Punjab. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Prem Kumar (AAP), Surjit Singh (SADASM), Raunki Ram (NJP), Mulkh Raj Jakhu (PPOID), Baldev Singh Khaira (SAD), Mela Singh (CPM), Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary (INC), Harvinder Kaur (SSRP), Goldy Nahar (LIP), Damanvir Singh Phillaur (SADS), Baldeep Kumar (BRDCP), Advocate Ajay Kumar Phillaur (IND), Sunny Kumar (IND), Swaran Singh Momi (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 67.28%, which is -8.54% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Baldev Singh Khaira of SAD in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Phillaur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.30 Phillaur (फिल्लौर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doaba region and Jalandhar district of Punjab. Phillaur is part of Jalandhar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 46.85% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 207149 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 99,828 were male and 1,07,317 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Phillaur in 2022 is: 1,075 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,93,958 eligible electors, of which 1,01,045 were male,92,912 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,80,459 eligible electors, of which 93,149 were male, 87,310 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Phillaur in 2017 was 162. In 2012, there were 179 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Baldev Singh Khaira of SAD won in this seat defeating Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary of INC by a margin of 3,477 which was 2.37% of the total votes cast for the seat. SAD had a vote share of 28.12% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Avinash Chander of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Santokh Singh Chaudhary of INC by a margin of 31 votes which was 0.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 32.58% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 30 Phillaur Assembly segment of the 4. Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency. Santokh Singh Chaudhary of INC won the Jalandhar Parliament seat defeating Charanjit Singh Atwal of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Jalandhar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.28%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 75.82%, while it was 78.47% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Phillaur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.30 Phillaur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 231. In 2012, there were 230 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.30 Phillaur comprises of the following areas of Jalandhar district of Punjab: KCs Phillaur, Lasara, Apra, Gorayan, Rurka Kalan, Bara Pind, Partap Pura, Gorayan (Nagar Panchayat) and Phillaur (Municipal Council) of Phillaur Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Phillaur constituency, which are: Banga, Nawan Shahr, Sahnewal, Gill, Nakodar, Jalandhar Cantt., Phagwara. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Phillaur is approximately 438 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Phillaur is: 31°05’07.8"N 75°47’49.2"E.

