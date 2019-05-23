English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Phir ek Baar Modi Sarkar': After Resounding Victory, BJP President Amit Shah Thanks Voters
In a series of tweets in Hindi, BJP president Amit Shah thanked the country saying "Phir ek baar Modi Sarkar" (once again, Modi government).
File photo of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Amit Shah.
New Delhi: As the Bharatiya Janata Party lead on 300 seats by Thursday afternoon, close to seven hours into the counting process, BJP President Amit Shah thanked the nation for voting them back to power calling it a victory for the whole country.
In a series of tweets in Hindi, he thanked the country saying "Phir ek baar Modi Sarkar" (once again, Modi government).
"This is a victory of the entire nation. A victory of hopes of the youth, poor and farmers. This grand victory is a triumph of people's confidence in Prime Minister Modi's five-year of development and strong leadership.
"I convey my heartfelt greetings to Modiji on behalf of BJP workers."
He also congratulated the people of the nation and the party workers. "This result is India's mandate against opposition's propaganda, lies, personal insinuations and baseless politics.
"Today's mandate also shows that the people of India opted for development and nationalism and have completely uprooted casteism, dynastic politics and appeasement from the country," he said.
यह जीत पूरे भारत की जीत है।— Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 23, 2019
देश के युवा, गरीब, किसान की आशाओं की जीत है।
यह भव्य विजय प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जी की पाँच साल के विकास और मजबूत नेतृत्व में जनता के विश्वास की जीत है।
मैं भाजपा के करोड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं की ओर से श्री @narendramodi जी को हार्दिक बधाई देता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/nAO3kBEqZU
