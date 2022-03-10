Phoolpur Pawai Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP Leading At 11 A.M.

Live election results updates of Phoolpur Pawai seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ramakant (SP), Ram Surat (BJP), Shakeel Ahmad (BSP), Mo Shahid (INC), Amit Kumar (ASPKR), Kiran (AAP), Pradeep (SASJP), Yogendra Pratap (JAP), Jitendra Kumar (IND), Paras Nath (IND), Ram Avtar (IND), Sanjay (IND).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 55%, which is -3.52% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Arun Kumar Yadav of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Phoolpur Pawai results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.349 Phoolpur Pawai (फूलपुर पवई) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Phoolpur Pawai is part of Lalganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.32% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.93%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,89,338 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,09,598 were male and 1,79,697 female and 43 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Phoolpur Pawai in 2019 was: 857 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,50,277 eligible electors, of which 1,67,027 were male,1,37,922 female and 6 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,87,163 eligible electors, of which 1,56,709 were male, 1,30,448 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Phoolpur Pawai in 2017 was 211. In 2012, there were 215 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Arun Kumar Yadav of BJP won in this seat defeating Abul Qais Azmi of BSP by a margin of 7,295 which was 4.09% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 38.35% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Shyam Bahadur Singh Yadav of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Abul Kais Azami of BSP by a margin of 865 votes which was 0.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 28.91% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 349 Phoolpur Pawai Assembly segment of the 68. Lalganj Lok Sabha constituency. Akhilesh Yadav of SP won the Lalganj Parliament seat defeating Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua of BJP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SP won the Lalganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Phoolpur Pawai are: Ramakant (SP), Ram Surat (BJP), Shakeel Ahmad (BSP), Mo Shahid (INC), Amit Kumar (ASPKR), Kiran (AAP), Pradeep (SASJP), Yogendra Pratap (JAP), Jitendra Kumar (IND), Paras Nath (IND), Ram Avtar (IND), Sanjay (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 55%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.52%, while it was 56.82% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Phoolpur Pawai went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.349 Phoolpur Pawai Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 306. In 2012, there were 291 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.349 Phoolpur Pawai comprises of the following areas of Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Pawai, 2 Mahul, 3 Phoolpur, Phoolpur Nagar Panchayat, Panchayats 70 Manra, 71 Rajapur Sikraur, 72 Basti, 73 Ohadpur and 74 Jagdishpur of 4 Saraimeer KC of 5 Phoolpur Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Phoolpur Pawai constituency, which are: Kadipur, Jalalpur, Atrauliya, Nizamabad, Didarganj, Shahganj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Phoolpur Pawai is approximately 362 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Phoolpur Pawai is: 26°08’03.5"N 82°46’45.1"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Phoolpur Pawai results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.