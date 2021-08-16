Photo of K'taka CM Bommai's Son from Official Meet Raises Eyebrows, Cong Questions 'Dynastic Politics'

In what could be the first major controversy for Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, a photograph of his son Bharath in the Vidhana Soudha along with industry leaders has ruffled feathers in political circles.

On August 8, industry leaders such as Azim Premji, Mohandas Pai and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw among others had paid the new chief minister a courtesy visit to discuss industrial development and infrastructure of Bengaluru, The News Minute reported.

As the photograph of the gathering went viral, opposition Congress questioned Bharath’s role in the chief minister’s meeting with industry stalwarts.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Congress asked if Bharath’s presence had anything to do with continuation of “dynastic politics” and even called him ‘Dhritarashtra’.

The party also took a dig at former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, whose son Vijayendra was often referred to as “super CM” and took part in official meetings. There was buzz that BSY had to give up his crown because his son’s interference in the state’s day-to-day politics did not go down well with the party high command. BSY’s other son, Raghavendra is Lok Sabha MP from Shivamogga. Unlike, Yediyurappa’s sons, Bharath is not in active politics and identifies himself as an entrepreneur.

The most striking attribute of Bommai’s cabinet expansion was keeping Yediyurappa’s son Vijayendra out. It was widely rumoured that he would join the cabinet with a plum portfolio. But the high command seems to have vetoed Bommai, who was keen to give a berth to his mentor Yediyurappa’s son to ensure smooth running of the government.

According to insiders, Yediyurappa was firm that his son would join the cabinet. But, he seems to have lost the clout in the party a week after he was forced to step down.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here