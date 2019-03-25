English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Photo of Sapna Choudhary With Manoj Tiwari Surfaces Day After She Denied Joining Congress
Speculations were rife after a picture of Sapna Choudhary posing with Manoj Tiwari surfaced on the internet, a day after she dwindled out of the Congress party.
Photo of Sapna Choyudhary and Manoj Tiwari
Haryanvi singer and dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary who, within hours of joining Congress oscillated out of it, reportedly met Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari before making the U-turn.
"I have not joined the Congress party. The photograph with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is old," she said in the press conference. Contrary to Chaudhary's claim, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar tweeted in the morning, welcoming her to the party fold. News agency PTI had reported on Saturday that the dancer joined the party in presence of Babbar.
"I welcome Sapna Chaudhary ji in the Congress family," Babbar had tweeted.
Choudhary, however, clarified on Sunday that she will not campaign for any political party in the Lok Sabha election. She shot into limelight with her stage dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal'. She had participated in reality show Big Boss 11 and made her Bollywood debut with an item number — 'Hatt Ja Tau' in the movie 'Veerey ki Wedding' last year.
#WATCH Haryanavi singer & dancer Sapna Chaudhary says, "I have not joined the Congress party. The photograph with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is old." #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/brcvaKOAIQ
— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2019
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
