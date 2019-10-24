Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Phulambri Election Results 2019 Live Updates (फुलंब्री): Bagde Haribhau Kisanrao of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Phulambri (फुलंब्री) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 11:07 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Bagde Haribhau Kisanrao
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Phulambri Election Results 2019 Live Updates (फुलंब्री): Bagde Haribhau Kisanrao of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Phulambri (फुलंब्री) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

106. Phulambri (फुलंब्री), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Aurangabad district of Maharashtra and is part of Jalna Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.15% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.71%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.02%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,25,828 eligible electors, of which 1,72,950 were male, 1,52,876 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 337 service voters had also registered to vote.

Phulambri Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
10968
54.36%
Bagde Haribhau Kisanrao
INC
7648
37.91%
Dr. Kalyan Vaijinathrao Kale
VBA
530
2.63%
Jagannath Kacharuji Rithe
PJP
221
1.10%
Sudhakar Vishvnath Shinde
IND
165
0.82%
Vikas Ravsaheb Dandge
BSP
142
0.70%
Satyajit Yadavrao Salve
MNS
115
0.57%
Amar Suresh Deshmukh
NOTA
113
0.56%
Nota
IND
91
0.45%
Adv. Sarode Vijaykumar Chhaganrao
IND
62
0.31%
Dr. Dilavar Mirza Beg
IND
35
0.17%
Raju Shahadrao Tribhuvan
PRP
34
0.17%
Laxman Sonaji Kamble
IND
27
0.13%
Baliram Tejrao Mhaske
IND
25
0.12%
Uttam Manikrao Kirtikar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,87,355 eligible electors, of which 1,54,443 were male, 1,32,912 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 337 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,49,538.

Phulambri has an elector sex ratio of 883.93.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bagde Haribhau Kisanrao of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3611 votes which was 1.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 34.91% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Dr Kale Kalyan Vaijinathrao of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2587 votes which was 1.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 38.12% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 106. Phulambri Assembly segment of Jalna Lok Sabha constituency. Jalna Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 70.15%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 73.07%, while it was 66.48 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.92%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 343 polling stations in 106. Phulambri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 320.

Extent: 106. Phulambri constituency comprises of the following areas of Aurangabad district of Maharashtra: Phulambri Tehsil, Aurangabad Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Chauka, Ladsawangi, Karmad and Aurangabad (Municipal Corporation) (Part) – Ward No. 9 to 13.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Phulambri is: 20.0216 75.4602.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Phulambri results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram