Phulambri Election Results 2019 Live Updates (फुलंब्री): Bagde Haribhau Kisanrao of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

106. Phulambri (फुलंब्री), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Aurangabad district of Maharashtra and is part of Jalna Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.15% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.71%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.02%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,25,828 eligible electors, of which 1,72,950 were male, 1,52,876 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 337 service voters had also registered to vote.

Phulambri Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 10968 54.36% Bagde Haribhau Kisanrao LEADING INC 7648 37.91% Dr. Kalyan Vaijinathrao Kale VBA 530 2.63% Jagannath Kacharuji Rithe PJP 221 1.10% Sudhakar Vishvnath Shinde IND 165 0.82% Vikas Ravsaheb Dandge BSP 142 0.70% Satyajit Yadavrao Salve MNS 115 0.57% Amar Suresh Deshmukh NOTA 113 0.56% Nota IND 91 0.45% Adv. Sarode Vijaykumar Chhaganrao IND 62 0.31% Dr. Dilavar Mirza Beg IND 35 0.17% Raju Shahadrao Tribhuvan PRP 34 0.17% Laxman Sonaji Kamble IND 27 0.13% Baliram Tejrao Mhaske IND 25 0.12% Uttam Manikrao Kirtikar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,87,355 eligible electors, of which 1,54,443 were male, 1,32,912 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 337 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,49,538.

Phulambri has an elector sex ratio of 883.93.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bagde Haribhau Kisanrao of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3611 votes which was 1.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 34.91% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Dr Kale Kalyan Vaijinathrao of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2587 votes which was 1.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 38.12% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 106. Phulambri Assembly segment of Jalna Lok Sabha constituency. Jalna Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 70.15%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 73.07%, while it was 66.48 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.92%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 343 polling stations in 106. Phulambri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 320.

Extent: 106. Phulambri constituency comprises of the following areas of Aurangabad district of Maharashtra: Phulambri Tehsil, Aurangabad Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Chauka, Ladsawangi, Karmad and Aurangabad (Municipal Corporation) (Part) – Ward No. 9 to 13.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Phulambri is: 20.0216 75.4602.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Phulambri results.

