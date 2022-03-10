Phulpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Phulpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 15 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Hari Lal Sahu (IND), Vimal Kumar Gupta (IND), Bhanu Pratap Singh (IND), Sandeep Kumar (BVP), Salik Ram (BKPA), Praveen Patel (BJP), Mohd.Mujataba Siddiqui (SP), Ram Taulan Yadav (BSP), Siddhanath Maurya (INC), Dr.Ashok Maurya (PPOID), Tahseen Ahmad (ABSP), Mridula Singh (JAP), Rakesh Kumar (LOKJP), Ram Surat (AAP), Shyam Sundar Pal (RSP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.09%, which is 1.27% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Praveen Patel of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Phulpur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.256 Phulpur (Phoolpur) (फूलपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. Phulpur is part of Phulpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.07% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.32%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,95,264 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,19,266 were male and 1,75,943 female and 55 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Phulpur in 2019 was: 802 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,17,413 eligible electors, of which were male, female and electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,14,041 eligible electors, of which 1,75,485 were male, 1,38,541 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Phulpur in 2017 was . In 2012, there were 279 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Praveen Patel of BJP won in this seat defeating Mansoor Alam of SP by a margin of 26,613 which was 11.88% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41.94% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sayeed Ahamad of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Praveen Patel of BSP by a margin of 7,900 votes which was 4.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 38.75% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 256 Phulpur Assembly segment of the 51. Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency. Keshari Devi Patel of BJP won the Phulpur Parliament seat defeating Pandhari Yadav of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Phulpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 26 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.09%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.82%, while it was 59.91% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Phulpur went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.256 Phulpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was . In 2012, there were 308 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.256 Phulpur comprises of the following areas of Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 4 Babuganj, 5 Jhusi, 6 Bahadurpur, Panchayats 28 Fajila Urf Kalupur, 29 Ramgarhkothari, 32 Sarai Gani, 36 Chaimalpur, 40 Atanpur of 2 Sikandra KC, Phulpur Nagar Panchayat and Jhusi Kohna (Census Town) of 2 Phulpur Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Phulpur constituency, which are: Allahabad North, Allahabad South, Phaphamau, Soraon, Pratappur, Handia, Karachhana. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Phulpur is approximately 380 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Phulpur is: 25°27’23.4"N 81°59’55.7"E.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.