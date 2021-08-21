Another Jolt to Cong; After Sushmita Dev, Party's Tripura Chief Pijush Kanti Biswas Resigns, May Join TMC

Congress Tripura president Pijush Kanti Biswas resigned on Saturday, sparking speculations of his joining Mamata Banerjee-led TMC.

“With sincere gratitude I thank all Congress Leaders, supporters for your cooperation during my tenure as TPCC President (acting). Today I have resigned from the post of President and retired from politics as well. My sincere gratitude towards Hon’ble CP Smt. Sonia Gandhiji," he tweeted.

Reacting to his resignation, Sushmita Dev said, “Our tenure was tough… good luck for the future." Dev, former president of All India Mahila Congress, had quit the grand old party and joined the Trinamool Congress last week.

Dev had earlier backed CAA citing that people in the Barak Valley are in its favour. She also sparked a row by refusing to wear the ‘no CAA’ gamosa. The leader had said that people in the region had seen the struggle of victims of partition and CAA would ensure Bangladeshi Hindus citizenship.

As Biswas is said to follow Dev’s footsteps, TMC is totally tight-lipped on the development. When approached by News18, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh refused to comment. Congress in Tripura, however, feels Biswas’ quitting is a major setback for them.

BJP spokesperson Nabendhu Bhattacharya, meanwhile, said that he wouldn’t like to say anything as it is Congress’ internal matter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here