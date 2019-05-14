English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PIL Filed in Delhi HC Against Kamal Haasan's Remark Labelling Nathuram Godse a 'Hindu Terrorist'
The plea asked the court to issue directions to the Election Commission to 'restrict' misuse of religion for poll gains.
File photo of actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The controversial remarks of actor-cum-politician Kamal Haasan that Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse was a 'Hindu terrorist' were mentioned in a PIL before the Delhi High Court on Tuesday seeking directions for the Election Commission to "restrict" misuse of religion for poll gains.
The petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice AJ Bhambhani by BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay who has also sought debarring of candidates and deregistration of parties which misuse religion for electoral gain.
The bench allowed the plea to be listed for hearing on Wednesday before an appropriate bench.
Upadhyay, also a lawyer, alleged that Haasan "deliberately" made the statement in the presence of a Muslim majority crowd for electoral gain.
The petition contends that this was "clearly a corrupt practice under the Representation of the People Act (RPA) 1951.
Haasan, the president of Makkal Needhi Maiam, had in an election rally speech termed Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as independent India's first "Hindu terrorist".
He had made the comment while speaking at an election rally for his party candidate in Aravakurichi Assembly constituency, where by-polls will be held on May 19, the petition said.
"As per Model Code of Conduct, no party or candidate can indulge in any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic. Similarly, there shall be no appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes.”
"Haasan has violated the Model Code of Conduct in addition to section 123(3) of the RPA 1951. Kamal Haasan is deliberately promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony and brotherhood, which is an offence under section 153A of the IPC. It is a deliberate and malicious act, intended to outrage religious feelings of millions of Hindus, which is an offence under section 295A IPC," the petition claimed.
It also said that despite the alleged misuse of religion for electoral gain by Haasan, the EC has not done anything in this regard yet.
In his plea, Upadhyay also seeks a direction to EC to refer to respective investigation agencies the complaints relating to misuse of religion, race, caste, community and language by contesting candidates and political office bearers for electoral gain.
The petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice AJ Bhambhani by BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay who has also sought debarring of candidates and deregistration of parties which misuse religion for electoral gain.
The bench allowed the plea to be listed for hearing on Wednesday before an appropriate bench.
Upadhyay, also a lawyer, alleged that Haasan "deliberately" made the statement in the presence of a Muslim majority crowd for electoral gain.
The petition contends that this was "clearly a corrupt practice under the Representation of the People Act (RPA) 1951.
Haasan, the president of Makkal Needhi Maiam, had in an election rally speech termed Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as independent India's first "Hindu terrorist".
He had made the comment while speaking at an election rally for his party candidate in Aravakurichi Assembly constituency, where by-polls will be held on May 19, the petition said.
"As per Model Code of Conduct, no party or candidate can indulge in any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic. Similarly, there shall be no appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes.”
"Haasan has violated the Model Code of Conduct in addition to section 123(3) of the RPA 1951. Kamal Haasan is deliberately promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony and brotherhood, which is an offence under section 153A of the IPC. It is a deliberate and malicious act, intended to outrage religious feelings of millions of Hindus, which is an offence under section 295A IPC," the petition claimed.
It also said that despite the alleged misuse of religion for electoral gain by Haasan, the EC has not done anything in this regard yet.
In his plea, Upadhyay also seeks a direction to EC to refer to respective investigation agencies the complaints relating to misuse of religion, race, caste, community and language by contesting candidates and political office bearers for electoral gain.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Fair and Lovely': Can You Spot What's Wrong in The Viral Miss India Photo?
- YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Student Discount Plans Introduced in India
- Sophie Turner in Glittery Chainmail Outfit Gives Futuristic Fashion Goals
- Cat Suits to Tutus: A Look at Serena Williams' Most Badass Fashion Statements
- IAF All-Women Crew Makes History, Flies Mi-17 Helicopter for the First Time
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results