PIL in Delhi HC Against Pre-poll Freebies, Promises in Election Manifestos
The plea by two lawyers has contended that freebies, particularly cash benefits, if allowed to be offered, could sway a vast majority of the electorate.
File photo of Delhi High Court (Picture courtesy: Getty Images)
New Delhi: A PIL has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking it declare that pre-poll promises and freebies offered in election manifestos are a corrupt practice as such actions could sway the electorate.
The petition came up for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar on Wednesday. It has been listed for May 6.
The plea by two lawyers has contended that freebies, particularly cash benefits, if allowed to be offered, could sway a vast majority of the electorate.
The petition has alleged that such promises are called 'note for vote' and amount to a "corrupt practice" and a violation of provisions of the Representation of Peoples Act.
It has further claimed that prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Indian National Congress had promised Rs 72,000 per annum to five crore poor families under its proposed Nyuntam Aay Yojana and the Telengu Desam Party had offered Rs 2 lakh per annum to the poor in Andhra Pradesh.
It said that both instances were brought to the notice of the Election Commission but it took no action.
The petitioners have contended that "election promises of freebies without any connection with labour, work or productivity is ultra vires the Constitution".
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rohit Sharma Fans Go Berserk as Hitman Smashes Consecutive Sixes to Hand NZ Another Super Over Loss
- Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan Matching Steps in Love Aaj Kal Track 'Haan Main Galat' Gets Fans Grooving
- Priyanka Chopra Gets Trolled for Grammy Dress, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Defends Her
- Alia Bhatt Responds to Rangoli Chandel Mocking Her for Sending Flowers on Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Everything We Know So Far