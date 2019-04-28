Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

PIL Seeks to Link Aadhaar With Social Media Accounts

The PIL said the Supreme Court should direct the Union government to take appropriate steps to deactivate bogus social media accounts.​

IANS

Updated:April 28, 2019, 7:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PIL Seeks to Link Aadhaar With Social Media Accounts
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...
New Delhi: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to the government of India to ascertain the feasibility of linking Aadhaar with social media accounts, including Facebook, Twitter and web news portals, in order to curb fake news.

The petition filed by advocate and Delhi BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay claimed that currently 35 million Twitter handles and 325 million Facebook accounts were operational in the country, and according to social media experts, 10 per cent of each were fake.

"There are hundreds of fake Twitter handles and bogus Facebook accounts in the name of eminent people and high dignitaries. These fake Twitter handles and bogus Facebook accounts use real photos of constitutional authorities. Therefore, the common man relies upon the messages published on them," read the petition.

It also claimed that fake social media accounts were the root cause for many riots and communal tensions which endangered the peace and harmony of the country.

"It is necessary that the political parties and the contesting candidates do not use these fake twitter handles and bogus Facebook accounts for self-promotion and image building. They should also not use them to tarnish the image of their opponents, especially during the elections," the petition said.

It also said the Supreme Court should direct the Union government to take appropriate steps to deactivate bogus social media accounts.​
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram