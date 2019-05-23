English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pileru Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Pileru (పీలేరు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Pileru (పీలేరు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
163. Pileru is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Chittoor district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,23,586 voters of which 1,11,055 are male and 1,12,528 are female and 3 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Pileru, recorded a voter turnout of 78.99%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 78.73% and in 2009, 79.11% of Pileru's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating JaSPa's candidate by a margin of 15,313 votes which was 9.04% of the total votes polled. Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy polled a total of 1,69,443 (35.75%) votes.
INC's Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 9132 (6.06%) votes. Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy polled 1,50,774 which was 35.75% of the total votes polled.
Pileru went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: पीलेरु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పీలేరు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Pileru, recorded a voter turnout of 78.99%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 78.73% and in 2009, 79.11% of Pileru's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Pileru Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PSHP
--
--
Chinthala Rami Reddy
BJP
--
--
Puli Reddy Narendra Kumar Reddy
JSP
--
--
B Dinesh
IUML
--
--
Poola Anwar Hussain
IND
--
--
Aprala Sudhakara
DBP
--
--
Bathala Vinod Kumar
TDP
--
--
Nallari Kishan Kumar Reddy
YSRCP
--
--
Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy
IND
--
--
B Padmaja
IND
--
--
Gada Pushpalatha
IND
--
--
A Moses Kiran Kumar
IND
--
--
Mangira Ramachandra
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Y Ramanjulamma
INC
--
--
Khatib Syed Agha Mohiuddin
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating JaSPa's candidate by a margin of 15,313 votes which was 9.04% of the total votes polled. Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy polled a total of 1,69,443 (35.75%) votes.
INC's Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 9132 (6.06%) votes. Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy polled 1,50,774 which was 35.75% of the total votes polled.
Pileru went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: पीलेरु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పీలేరు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results