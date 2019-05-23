Pileru Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Pileru Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PSHP -- -- Chinthala Rami Reddy BJP -- -- Puli Reddy Narendra Kumar Reddy JSP -- -- B Dinesh IUML -- -- Poola Anwar Hussain IND -- -- Aprala Sudhakara DBP -- -- Bathala Vinod Kumar TDP -- -- Nallari Kishan Kumar Reddy YSRCP -- -- Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy IND -- -- B Padmaja IND -- -- Gada Pushpalatha IND -- -- A Moses Kiran Kumar IND -- -- Mangira Ramachandra NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Y Ramanjulamma INC -- -- Khatib Syed Agha Mohiuddin

163. Pileru is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Chittoor district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,23,586 voters of which 1,11,055 are male and 1,12,528 are female and 3 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Pileru, recorded a voter turnout of 78.99%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 78.73% and in 2009, 79.11% of Pileru's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating JaSPa's candidate by a margin of 15,313 votes which was 9.04% of the total votes polled. Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy polled a total of 1,69,443 (35.75%) votes.INC's Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 9132 (6.06%) votes. Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy polled 1,50,774 which was 35.75% of the total votes polled.Pileru went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: पीलेरु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పీలేరు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)