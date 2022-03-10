Pilibhit Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Shailendra Singh Gangwar Of SP Leading at 12PM

Live election results updates of Pilibhit seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Shane Ali (BSP), Shakeel Ahmad Noor (INC), Shailendra Singh Gangwar (SP), Sanjay Singh Gangwar (BJP), Arvind Yadav (SVSP), Bela Mati (BSS), Moti Ram Rajpoot (SDU), Ikrar Husain (IND), Mohd Sharik (IND).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 68.41%, which is 0.07% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sanjay Singh Gangwar of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Pilibhit results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.127 Pilibhit (पीलीभीत) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh. Pilibhit is part of Pilibhit Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.61% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.06%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.47%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 372826 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,98,863 were male and 1,73,933 female and 30 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pilibhit in 2019 was: 875 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,53,315 eligible electors, of which 1,96,764 were male,1,71,745 female and 28 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,40,050 eligible electors, of which 1,82,086 were male, 1,57,951 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pilibhit in 2017 was 583. In 2012, there were 234 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sanjay Singh Gangwar of BJP won in this seat defeating Riaz Ahmad of SP by a margin of 43,356 which was 17.22% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 54.2% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Riaz Ahmad of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sanjay Singh Gangwar of BSP by a margin of 4,235 votes which was 1.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 27.37% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 127 Pilibhit Assembly segment of the 26. Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency. Santosh Kumar Gangwar of BJP won the Pilibhit Parliament seat defeating Bhagwat Saran Gangwar of SP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Pilibhit Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Pilibhit are: Shane Ali (BSP), Shakeel Ahmad Noor (INC), Shailendra Singh Gangwar (SP), Sanjay Singh Gangwar (BJP), Arvind Yadav (SVSP), Bela Mati (BSS), Moti Ram Rajpoot (SDU), Ikrar Husain (IND), Mohd Sharik (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 68.41%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.34%, while it was 66.2% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Pilibhit went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.127 Pilibhit Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 368. In 2012, there were 334 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.127 Pilibhit comprises of the following areas of Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Nagar, 2 Amaria, 3 Jahanabad, Pilibhit MB, Gularia Bhindara Nagar Panchayat and Jahanabad Nagar Panchayat of 1 Pilibhit Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Pilibhit constituency, which are: Baheri, Nawabganj, Barkhera. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand.

The total area covered by Pilibhit is approximately 457 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Pilibhit is: 28°38’06.0"N 79°44’04.9"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Pilibhit results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.