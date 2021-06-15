'Pilot Never Demanded Any Post': Rajasthan Rejig Delayed Again as Gehlot Cites Doc's Orders to Skip Meet

Amid tensions in the Rajasthan Congress rising and the Pilot camp becoming edgy, chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s aide told news agency ANI that the doctors have “advised the Chief Minister to avoid one-on-one meetings" because of Covid.

“In view of the post-Covid repercussions, as a precautionary measure on the advice of doctors, the Chief Minister is not able to meet people in person. All meetings and interactions are being done through video conference and video calls only. The doctors have said that for a month or two, he should hold meetings with the video conference only. Department meetings and review meetings are also being held through video conferencing," the Chief Minister’s special officer Lokesh Sharma. CM Gehlot is currently under immense pressure to go for a cabinet expansion in order to accommodate Congress leader Sachin Pilot’s candidates.

Following the announcement, on Tuesday, Sardarshahar MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma said, “Pilot Sahab never demanded any post for himself. He has clarified that he will join BJP. I believe some junior leaders have occupied some big posts, which is going to hurt the party. Senior-most leaders must be given due respect."

“Nothing is going to happen for the next two months because the CM is not meeting people in-person. I also wanted to become CM but sometimes we’ve to suppress our desires. I’m with the Congress party and Sachin Pilot and CM Ashok Gehlot are my leaders,” he added.

Reportedly, on Saturday, MLAs belonging to the Sachin Pilot camp grew restless over allegedly not getting what they wanted in the government and closed ranks to press for their demands strongly.

Sources close to news agency PTI said discussions are underway for filling up the nine vacancies in the state cabinet to adjust all sections. Senior Congress leaders, including general secretary in-charge of Congress in Rajasthan Ajay Maken, are holding discussions with leaders of various camps to resolve their grievances.

“It is a work in progress. We are talking to all sections and leaders. We hope to take care of the hopes and aspirations of all sections and regions. We are in constant touch with all leaders, including Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot," Mr Maken told PTI.

The panel appointed by Congress to sort out the differences between Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are yet to come up with a solution.

