Pilot Set for CM Post? Key Congress Meet in Rajasthan Today as Gehlot Preps for Party President Poll

While the Congress gears up to elect its next party president, the party has called for a key Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Rajasthan today. The meeting call for Rajasthan MLAs, that is to be held in Jaipur, comes amid talks about a leadership change in the state. With Ashok Gehlot confirming that he will run for the top party post, all eyes on Sachin Pilot who is likely to replace Gehlot as CM.

The Congress high command has appointed senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge as an observer and will be accompanied by Ajay Maken, the Rajasthan Congress in-charge. According to a tweet by the party General Secretary, K C Venugopal, the meeting will be held at 7 pm today at at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s Jaipur residence.

Hon’ble Congress President has appointed Sh.Mallikarjun Kharge as Observer along with Sh.Ajay Maken,Gen. Secretary AICC, Incharge of Rajasthan, to attend the meeting of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly slated to be held on 25th September at 7 PM. — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) September 24, 2022

On Saturday, Ajay Maken had met Sonia Gandhi to discuss issues related to Rajasthan in detail. This is the second CLP meeting within a week. The last meeting was held on September 20.

The key Congress huddle comes days after Ashok Gehlot made it official that he will be the frontrunner for the Congress president post. He is all set to go up against Thiruvananthapuram MP – Shashi Tharoor.

“I have decided that I will have to contest. It is a question of democracy and let us make a new start. There are Congress friends. Even if they contest, there is no issue. After the results, we should work together,” Gehlot had said while making the announcement.

The huddle is significant as it follows Rahul Gandhi’s ‘one-man, one-post’ statement made in the context of the Congress leadership role. Gehlot who was eyeing to keep two posts was forced to make a U-Turn and accept that he had to give up the CM post if he was to take over as the party president. Gehlot has time and again stressed that Sonia Gandhi and Maken will be the ones to take the final call on state leadership.

This means that the stage is set for Sachin Pilot, who lost the Deputy Chief Minister’s post after a failed coup in 2020. He may finally get the CM post he always wanted. Sachin Pilot on Friday met Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi amid speculations of a change of guard in the state. Pilot had met Joshi in his chamber in the state Assembly, where several party MLAs were also present.

The change in guard in the state would come ahead of state elections at the end of the next year. Rajasthan is one of the two states apart from Chhattisgarh where the Congress is still in power on its own without a coalition.

