Pimpri Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पिपरी): Adv. Chabukswar Gautam Sukhdev Of Shiv Sena Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

206. Pimpri (पिपरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Konkan region and Pune district of Maharashtra and is part of Maval Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.74%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.15%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,51,416 eligible electors, of which 1,84,842 were male, 1,66,569 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 131 service voters had also registered to vote.

Pimpri Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 5680 57.69% Adv. Chabukswar Gautam Sukhdev LEADING NCP 4011 40.74% Anna Dadu Bansode VBA 154 1.56% Pravin Allias Balasaheb Gaikwad IND -- 0.00% Hemant Arjun More BMKP -- 0.00% Govind Gangaram Herode IND -- 0.00% Meenaatai Yadav Khilare IND -- 0.00% Naresh Suraj Lot IND -- 0.00% Dr. Rajesh Nagose IND -- 0.00% Yuvraj Bhagwan Dakhale BDP -- 0.00% Sandeep Kamble Guruji IND -- 0.00% Deepak Mahadev Tate IND -- 0.00% Ajay Hanumant Londhe IND -- 0.00% Ajay Chandrakant Gaikwad IND -- 0.00% Adv. Ovhal Mukunda Ananda IND -- 0.00% Balasaheb Namdev Ovhal IND -- 0.00% Chandrakant Ambadas Mane NOTA -- 0.00% Nota IND -- 0.00% Deepak Dagadu Jagtap BSP -- 0.00% Dhanraj Govind Gaikwad

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,82,718 eligible electors, of which 2,03,436 were male, 1,79,278 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 131 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,44,485.

Pimpri has an elector sex ratio of 901.14.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Adv Chabukswar Gautam Sukhdeo of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 2335 votes which was 1.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 28.88% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Anna Bansode of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 9527 votes which was 6.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 41.69% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 206. Pimpri Assembly segment of Maval Lok Sabha constituency. Maval Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 24 contestants and in 2009 elections 17 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 51.12%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 46.23%, while it was 42.52 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 4.89%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 399 polling stations in 206. Pimpri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 418.

Extent: 206. Pimpri constituency comprises of the following areas of Pune district of Maharashtra: Haveli Tehsil (Part)-Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 1 to 7, 13 to 18, 31 to 37, 52, 54 to 58, 61 to 66, 74 to 79, 87 to 90, CME – 999.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Pimpri is: 18.6791 73.7708.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Pimpri results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.