Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate Partner
  
Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
2-min read

Pimpri Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पिपरी): Adv. Chabukswar Gautam Sukhdev Of Shiv Sena Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Pimpri (पिपरी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:03 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
SS
Adv. Chabukswar Gautam Sukhdev
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
206. Pimpri (पिपरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Konkan region and Pune district of Maharashtra and is part of Maval Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.74%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.15%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,51,416 eligible electors, of which 1,84,842 were male, 1,66,569 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 131 service voters had also registered to vote.

Pimpri Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SS
5680
57.69%
Adv. Chabukswar Gautam Sukhdev
NCP
4011
40.74%
Anna Dadu Bansode
VBA
154
1.56%
Pravin Allias Balasaheb Gaikwad
IND
--
0.00%
Hemant Arjun More
BMKP
--
0.00%
Govind Gangaram Herode
IND
--
0.00%
Meenaatai Yadav Khilare
IND
--
0.00%
Naresh Suraj Lot
IND
--
0.00%
Dr. Rajesh Nagose
IND
--
0.00%
Yuvraj Bhagwan Dakhale
BDP
--
0.00%
Sandeep Kamble Guruji
IND
--
0.00%
Deepak Mahadev Tate
IND
--
0.00%
Ajay Hanumant Londhe
IND
--
0.00%
Ajay Chandrakant Gaikwad
IND
--
0.00%
Adv. Ovhal Mukunda Ananda
IND
--
0.00%
Balasaheb Namdev Ovhal
IND
--
0.00%
Chandrakant Ambadas Mane
NOTA
--
0.00%
Nota
IND
--
0.00%
Deepak Dagadu Jagtap
BSP
--
0.00%
Dhanraj Govind Gaikwad

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,82,718 eligible electors, of which 2,03,436 were male, 1,79,278 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 131 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,44,485.

Pimpri has an elector sex ratio of 901.14.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Adv Chabukswar Gautam Sukhdeo of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 2335 votes which was 1.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 28.88% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Anna Bansode of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 9527 votes which was 6.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 41.69% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 206. Pimpri Assembly segment of Maval Lok Sabha constituency. Maval Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 24 contestants and in 2009 elections 17 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 51.12%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 46.23%, while it was 42.52 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 4.89%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 399 polling stations in 206. Pimpri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 418.

Extent: 206. Pimpri constituency comprises of the following areas of Pune district of Maharashtra: Haveli Tehsil (Part)-Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 1 to 7, 13 to 18, 31 to 37, 52, 54 to 58, 61 to 66, 74 to 79, 87 to 90, CME – 999.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Pimpri is: 18.6791 73.7708.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Pimpri results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
